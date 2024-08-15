L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Singular Research

Singular Research upgraded shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Singular Research also issued estimates for L.B. Foster’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FSTR. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of L.B. Foster from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered L.B. Foster from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday.

FSTR opened at $17.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.86. L.B. Foster has a 1-year low of $14.23 and a 1-year high of $30.77.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.16). L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts expect that L.B. Foster will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Raymond T. Betler acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.62 per share, with a total value of $88,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,334.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other L.B. Foster news, Director Raymond T. Betler bought 5,000 shares of L.B. Foster stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.62 per share, for a total transaction of $88,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,893 shares in the company, valued at $544,334.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William M. Thalman purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.79 per share, with a total value of $41,975.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 58,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,352.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 8,620 shares of company stock valued at $149,231. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in L.B. Foster stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Free Report) by 760.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in L.B. Foster were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Rail, Technologies, and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors, as well as used rails; rail accessories, such as rack spikes, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; insulated rail joints and related accessories; fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products.

