L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $8,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 70.4% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 77.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 26,190 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total transaction of $5,911,083.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,157,578.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 26,190 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total transaction of $5,911,083.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,157,578.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $3,733,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,189,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,312 shares of company stock valued at $24,712,822. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.43.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $226.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 860,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,370. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.25 and a 1-year high of $245.60.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 5.73%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 75.32%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

