Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Short Interest Update

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 917,700 shares, an increase of 59.0% from the July 15th total of 577,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 215,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Lantronix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LTRX traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.35. 153,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,589. Lantronix has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $6.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.71 and a 200 day moving average of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $125.89 million, a PE ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 2.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LTRX shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lantronix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Lantronix from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Lantronix from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Bernhard Bruscha sold 23,949 shares of Lantronix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $96,753.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,381,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,741,142.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lantronix

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Lantronix by 260.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 160,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 115,772 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantronix in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in Lantronix by 217.7% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 149,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 102,688 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lantronix by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 855,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 336,781 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Lantronix by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 654,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 152,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix Company Profile

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

Featured Articles

