Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Price Target Raised to $6.00

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Latham Group from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

NASDAQ SWIM opened at $5.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $641.43 million, a PE ratio of 185.00 and a beta of 1.76. Latham Group has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $5.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.35.

In other Latham Group news, VP Suraj Kunchala sold 10,139 shares of Latham Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $51,303.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,064.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Latham Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voss Capital LLC increased its holdings in Latham Group by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,922,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 658,280 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 877,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 292,885 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 69.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Latham Group by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Latham Group during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, Radiant, and GLI brand names.

