LayerZero Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $369.81 Million (ZRO)

LayerZero (ZRO) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. In the last seven days, LayerZero has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. One LayerZero token can currently be purchased for $3.36 or 0.00005911 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LayerZero has a total market capitalization of $369.81 million and approximately $86.18 million worth of LayerZero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LayerZero Profile

LayerZero’s launch date was June 20th, 2024. LayerZero’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,000,000 tokens. LayerZero’s official Twitter account is @layerzero_fndn. LayerZero’s official website is layerzero.foundation. The official message board for LayerZero is info.layerzero.foundation.

Buying and Selling LayerZero

According to CryptoCompare, “LayerZero (ZRO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. LayerZero has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 110,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of LayerZero is 3.31021448 USD and is down -6.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 216 active market(s) with $65,685,308.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://layerzero.foundation/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LayerZero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LayerZero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LayerZero using one of the exchanges listed above.

