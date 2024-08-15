LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for LENZ Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.59) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.07) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.26) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.73) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated an outperform rating on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 15th. William Blair started coverage on LENZ Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on LENZ Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LENZ opened at $23.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.44. LENZ Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.07 and a twelve month high of $29.82.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LENZ Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $830,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in LENZ Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $3,009,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in LENZ Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $1,898,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LENZ Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of LENZ Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to improve vision in the United States. Its product candidates include LNZ100 and LNZ101 which are in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of presbyopia. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California.

