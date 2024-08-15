Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64), Zacks reports.

Lexeo Therapeutics Stock Up 2.1 %

LXEO traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $11.94. 3,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,904. Lexeo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $22.33. The company has a market cap of $393.36 million and a PE ratio of -0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.16 and a current ratio of 9.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.40 and its 200-day moving average is $14.58.

Get Lexeo Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on LXEO. Baird R W raised Lexeo Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lexeo Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard Nolan Townsend sold 26,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $444,988.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,453,979. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lexeo Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lexeo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexeo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.