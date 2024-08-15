Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAYGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08, Zacks reports. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $49.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

Shares of LWAY traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.51. 230,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,592. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.44 and its 200-day moving average is $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.53. Lifeway Foods has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $28.61. The company has a market cap of $272.23 million, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.01.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Lifeway Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Lifeway Foods from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Noble Financial raised shares of Lifeway Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

In other Lifeway Foods news, major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 14,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $179,826.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,125,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,839,135.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Julie Smolyansky sold 10,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $174,412.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,084,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,977,037.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 14,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $179,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,125,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,839,135.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,725 shares of company stock worth $722,438. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

