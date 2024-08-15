Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Limbach Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of LMB traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.58. 39,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,377. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Limbach has a 1 year low of $26.76 and a 1 year high of $66.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.10 million, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.35.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. Limbach had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $122.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Limbach will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Limbach

In other Limbach news, Director Joshua Horowitz sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $399,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 249,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,248,781.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Joshua Horowitz sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $399,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 249,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,248,781.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jayme L. Brooks acquired 943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.15 per share, with a total value of $49,177.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,511 shares in the company, valued at $235,248.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMB. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Limbach in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Limbach by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Limbach by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 62,890 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 31,906 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Limbach in the 4th quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Limbach by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 28,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. 55.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

Featured Articles

