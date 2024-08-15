Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.29

Lion One Metals Limited (CVE:LIO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 173018 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Separately, Eight Capital decreased their price target on Lion One Metals from C$3.00 to C$0.75 in a research note on Friday, July 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$82.54 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.41 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.48.

Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$4.09 million during the quarter. Lion One Metals had a negative return on equity of 9.34% and a negative net margin of 281.43%. Research analysts expect that Lion One Metals Limited will post 0.0199784 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lion One Metals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resources in Fiji. The company’s principal property is the 100% owned Tuvatu Gold project, which comprise four special prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 13,613 hectares located on the island of Viti Levu in Fiji.

