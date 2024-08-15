Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.14, Zacks reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share.

Shares of LSTA traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $2.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,232. The company has a market capitalization of $24.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.24. Lisata Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.09.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Lisata Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday.

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of solid tumors and other diseases. Its product candidates include LSTA1, which is in Phase 2a and 2b clinical studies for the treatment of solid tumor, including metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC), in combination with a range of anti-cancer regimens; XOWNA that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of chronic kidney disease.

