Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LAD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $266.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.50.

Lithia Motors Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of LAD stock opened at $280.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Lithia Motors has a 1 year low of $231.36 and a 1 year high of $331.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $261.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.63.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $7.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.09 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lithia Motors will post 27.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.65, for a total transaction of $88,632.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,922 shares in the company, valued at $556,707.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 83.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 80.2% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 12,500.0% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

