loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Trading Down 5.4%

Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) were down 5.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.27 and last traded at $2.27. Approximately 113,852 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 457,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

LDI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Friday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of loanDepot from $1.50 to $1.70 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

The company has a market cap of $821.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 3.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80.

In other loanDepot news, Director Anthony Li Hsieh sold 198,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $437,505.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,590,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,899,960.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Anthony Li Hsieh sold 198,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $437,505.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,590,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,899,960.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Martell bought 36,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.77 per share, with a total value of $64,851.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,588.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 677,520 shares of company stock worth $1,358,805. Corporate insiders own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDI. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of loanDepot by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 205,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 15,565 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 19,655 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in loanDepot in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in loanDepot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. 39.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

