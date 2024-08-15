Lorenzo Simonelli Sells 114,286 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Stock

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 114,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $4,000,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 502,053 shares in the company, valued at $17,571,855. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lorenzo Simonelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 1st, Lorenzo Simonelli sold 114,286 shares of Baker Hughes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $4,405,725.30.

Baker Hughes Stock Down 0.2 %

BKR stock opened at $34.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $28.32 and a twelve month high of $39.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 46.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baker Hughes

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 256.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth $42,000. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on BKR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

