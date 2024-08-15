Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.73, Briefing.com reports. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $227.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 79.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Performance

Shares of MSGS traded up $3.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $200.43. The stock had a trading volume of 39,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,167. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 12 month low of $164.79 and a 12 month high of $213.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $192.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 204.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

