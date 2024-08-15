Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.73, Briefing.com reports. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $227.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 79.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Performance
Shares of MSGS traded up $3.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $200.43. The stock had a trading volume of 39,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,167. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 12 month low of $164.79 and a 12 month high of $213.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $192.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 204.60 and a beta of 0.95.
Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile
