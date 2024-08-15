Magna International (TSE:MG) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Magna International (TSE:MG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MGA) was downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st.
Read Our Latest Report on Magna International
Magna International Stock Down 0.4 %
Magna International Company Profile
Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Magna International
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Brinker International’s Price Dip is an Appetizing Entry Point
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- 3 Stocks That Could Beat the September Blues
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.