Magna International (TSE:MG) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Magna International (TSE:MG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MGA) was downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st.

Shares of TSE:MG opened at C$54.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.70. Magna International has a 12-month low of C$52.25 and a 12-month high of C$81.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$58.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$65.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.45.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

