Maiar DEX (MEX) Price Tops $0.0000

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 15th. During the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. Maiar DEX has a market cap of $14.23 million and $245,435.00 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00011484 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,823.85 or 0.99905010 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00008093 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00007918 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00012480 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 43.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. It was first traded on November 20th, 2021. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000335 USD and is down -2.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $260,859.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

