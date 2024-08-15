Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Down 7.9%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.00 and last traded at $15.69. 23,219,627 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 59,785,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.03.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $16.50 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Digital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.55.

The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 23.07 and a current ratio of 23.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.40.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.49). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 62.57%. The company had revenue of $145.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Digital

In related news, Director Said Ouissal sold 10,217 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $209,448.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,943. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Digital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,473,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $551,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950,392 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 261.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,236,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,472 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 186.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,039,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,969 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 4,394.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,354,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,892,000 after buying an additional 1,324,625 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the second quarter worth about $11,920,000. 44.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

