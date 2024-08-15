Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading Up 5.2%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.02 and last traded at $15.93. Approximately 12,067,216 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 59,360,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.14.

MARA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Marathon Digital from $16.50 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com cut Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.55.

The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 5.56. The company has a current ratio of 23.07, a quick ratio of 23.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.40.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.49). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 62.57%. The firm had revenue of $145.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. Marathon Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marathon Digital news, Director Said Ouissal sold 10,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $209,448.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,943. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Marathon Digital by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 164,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 35,802 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 12.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,333,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,477,000 after acquiring an additional 149,805 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Digital by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,920,000. 44.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

