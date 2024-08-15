Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Short Interest Update

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the July 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Marfrig Global Foods Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MRRTY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.28. 55,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,538. Marfrig Global Foods has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $2.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.98.

About Marfrig Global Foods

Marfrig Global Foods SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the food industry in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Beef North America; Beef South America; and Poultry, Pork and Processed Products BRF segments. The company produces, processes, distributes, and sells animal-based proteins, such as beef, pork, lamb, fish, and poultry; pastas, margarine, pet food, and plant-based proteins; hamburgers; and various ready-to-eat products, including frozen vegetables, lamb, fish, and sauces.

