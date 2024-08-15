Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRINFree Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Marin Software Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ MRIN opened at $2.32 on Monday. Marin Software has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average is $2.32.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRINGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.05 million for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 86.85% and a negative return on equity of 62.66%.

About Marin Software

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as self-serves solutions and managed services.

