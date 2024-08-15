Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Director Purchases C$16,155.00 in Stock

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report) Director Terrence Lyons acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.77 per share, with a total value of C$16,155.00.

Martinrea International Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Martinrea International stock traded up C$0.26 on Thursday, hitting C$10.80. 62,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,025. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.42. Martinrea International Inc. has a 52 week low of C$10.05 and a 52 week high of C$14.59. The company has a market cap of C$828.79 million, a PE ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.23.

Get Martinrea International alerts:

Martinrea International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRE. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. CIBC dropped their price target on Martinrea International from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Martinrea International from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.79.

Read Our Latest Report on MRE

About Martinrea International

(Get Free Report)

Martinrea International Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacturing of engineered, value-added lightweight structures and propulsion systems worldwide. It offers lightweight structure products, including knuckles/control arms/links; subframes integral/fabricated products; complex assemblies; body structures; exterior trims; and trailer hitches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.