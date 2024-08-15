Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Trading Up 6%

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) shares rose 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $67.61 and last traded at $67.61. Approximately 1,629,010 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 12,482,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRVL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, May 31st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.24 and a 200-day moving average of $69.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.47.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -21.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 838,571 shares in the company, valued at $62,892,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $367,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,466,647.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 838,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,892,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,000 shares of company stock worth $4,772,495. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $512,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 73,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after purchasing an additional 17,342 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,053,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,672,000 after purchasing an additional 164,250 shares in the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 183.9% during the 2nd quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 125,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after purchasing an additional 81,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 108,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.