Megaport Limited (OTCMKTS:MGPPF) Short Interest Update

Megaport Limited (OTCMKTS:MGPPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 415,800 shares, a growth of 45.0% from the July 15th total of 286,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,158.0 days.

Megaport Price Performance

Shares of MGPPF stock remained flat at $5.91 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.49. Megaport has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $10.55.

About Megaport

Megaport Limited provides elastic interconnection services to the enterprises and service providers in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, North America, and Europe. It operates a platform that enables customers to connect their network to other services, as well as creates agile network that connects in multiple regions.

