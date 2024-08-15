MetisDAO (METIS) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.70 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 15th. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $184.19 million and $6.70 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for $30.95 or 0.00054467 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,951,334 tokens. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,951,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 32.19069299 USD and is down -4.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 259 active market(s) with $7,545,704.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

