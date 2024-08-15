Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Acquired by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $5,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. Caxton Associates LP boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 4,511.5% in the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 400,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,072,000 after buying an additional 391,326 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 507.5% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 14,458 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 228.4% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 8,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 29,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after buying an additional 13,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded up $3.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.36. 1,952,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,002,910. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.20. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $68.75 and a 52-week high of $100.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.41 and its 200-day moving average is $88.71.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company’s revenue was down 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.454 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCHP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCHP

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $257,982.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,349,826.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $257,982.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,349,826.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $318,736.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,034.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,163 shares of company stock worth $598,737. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Microchip Technology

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.