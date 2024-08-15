MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC) Director Purchases $12,980.00 in Stock

MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) Director Emanuel R. Pearlman purchased 1,000 shares of MidCap Financial Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.98 per share, with a total value of $12,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,980. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MidCap Financial Investment Stock Performance

MFIC opened at $13.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.84. MidCap Financial Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $12.26 and a 1 year high of $16.36. The company has a market capitalization of $869.82 million, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.50.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. MidCap Financial Investment had a net margin of 41.19% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $69.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that MidCap Financial Investment Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

MidCap Financial Investment Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.40%. This is an increase from MidCap Financial Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. MidCap Financial Investment’s payout ratio is currently 86.86%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MFIC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on MidCap Financial Investment from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on MidCap Financial Investment from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Compass Point raised shares of MidCap Financial Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of MidCap Financial Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MFIC. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 17.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,514,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,932,000 after buying an additional 226,313 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in MidCap Financial Investment by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 337,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management lifted its position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 306,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after acquiring an additional 42,939 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 1,268.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 286,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 265,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 19.4% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 42,723 shares during the period. 28.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MidCap Financial Investment

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

