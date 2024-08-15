Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) Short Interest Update

Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,500 shares, an increase of 187.4% from the July 15th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 683,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Minera Alamos Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MAIFF opened at $0.22 on Thursday. Minera Alamos has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.23.
About Minera Alamos
