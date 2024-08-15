Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 228.59% from the stock’s current price.

Mineralys Therapeutics Stock Down 22.8 %

MLYS opened at $9.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $453.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.94. Mineralys Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mineralys Therapeutics news, CFO Adam Scott Levy sold 96,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total transaction of $1,252,786.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,305,678.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Mineralys Therapeutics news, Director Brian Taylor Slingsby sold 550,000 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $7,177,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,644,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,811,755.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam Scott Levy sold 96,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total value of $1,252,786.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 255,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,305,678.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 706,679 shares of company stock valued at $9,204,818. 33.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Mineralys Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLYS. Catalys Pacific LLC acquired a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,073,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 699,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,015,000 after acquiring an additional 249,450 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 982,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,952 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Mineralys Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone.

