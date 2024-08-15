Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 7.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.01 and last traded at $42.96. Approximately 373,705 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 632,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MIRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Baird R W raised shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.27.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.45.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $77.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.03 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 56.46% and a negative net margin of 69.67%. The company’s revenue was up 107.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Pamela Vig sold 30,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,039,006.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,804. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Pamela Vig sold 30,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,039,006.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,804. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,180,156. 22.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 7,513.3% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 60.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StepStone Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.