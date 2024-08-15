Mobile Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BEEP) & Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) Head to Head Survey

Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF – Get Free Report) and Mobile Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BEEP – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Keppel REIT and Mobile Infrastructure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Keppel REIT N/A N/A N/A Mobile Infrastructure N/A -2.18% -1.04%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Keppel REIT and Mobile Infrastructure, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Keppel REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A Mobile Infrastructure 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Keppel REIT has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mobile Infrastructure has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.3% of Mobile Infrastructure shares are held by institutional investors. 46.2% of Mobile Infrastructure shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Keppel REIT and Mobile Infrastructure’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Keppel REIT $173.57 million 14.02 $125.54 million N/A N/A Mobile Infrastructure $32.00 million 2.69 -$25.12 million N/A N/A

Keppel REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Mobile Infrastructure.

Summary

Keppel REIT beats Mobile Infrastructure on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Keppel REIT

Listed by way of an introduction on 28 April 2006, Keppel REIT is one of Asia's leading real estate investment trusts with a portfolio of prime commercial assets in Asia Pacific's key business districts. Keppel REIT's objective is to generate stable income and sustainable long-term total return for its Unitholders by owning and investing in a portfolio of quality income-producing commercial real estate and real estate-related assets in Asia Pacific. Keppel REIT has a portfolio value of over $9.0 billion, comprising properties in Singapore; the key Australian cities of Sydney, Melbourne and Perth; Seoul, South Korea; as well as Tokyo, Japan. Keppel REIT is managed by Keppel REIT Management Limited and sponsored by Keppel, a global asset manager and operator with strong expertise in sustainability-related solutions spanning the areas of infrastructure, real estate and connectivity.

About Mobile Infrastructure

Mobile Infrastructure Corporation is a Maryland corporation. The Company owns a diversified portfolio of parking assets primarily located in the Midwest and Southwest. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned 43 parking facilities in 21 separate markets throughout the United States, with a total of 15,700 parking spaces and approximately 5.4 million square feet. The Company also owns approximately 0.2 million square feet of retail/commercial space adjacent to its parking facilities.

