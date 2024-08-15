Monica L. Greenberg Sells 34,441 Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Stock

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 34,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total transaction of $38,573.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 181,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,399.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

LivePerson Price Performance

Shares of LPSN stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $1.36. 4,977,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,204,624. The firm has a market cap of $120.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.73. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $4.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Get LivePerson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LPSN. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of LivePerson from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of LivePerson from $1.25 to $1.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of LivePerson from $0.75 to $1.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.32.

Institutional Trading of LivePerson

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Options Solutions LLC bought a new stake in LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LivePerson by 497.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 8,809 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in LivePerson by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPO LLC bought a new stake in LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LivePerson

(Get Free Report)

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class digital customer conversation platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational channels, such as voice, in-app, and mobile messaging.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.