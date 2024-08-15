Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Short Interest Down 24.6% in July

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the July 15th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 529,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Victor K. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.46, for a total value of $820,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,983,686.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Victor K. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.46, for a total value of $820,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,983,686.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,551,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,456 shares of company stock valued at $71,350,378. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 126.3% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock traded down $5.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $862.62. The company had a trading volume of 416,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,685. The company’s 50-day moving average is $819.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $738.43. Monolithic Power Systems has a twelve month low of $392.10 and a twelve month high of $891.67. The company has a market cap of $41.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $507.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.66 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $799.00 to $918.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $882.30.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Featured Stories

