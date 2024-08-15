Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT)

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.70.

NYSE:ARDT opened at $16.04 on Monday. Ardent Health Partners has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $18.16.

We are the fourth largest privately held, for-profit operator of hospitals and a leading provider of healthcare services in the United States(1). We currently operate in eight growing mid-sized urban markets across six states: Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, New Jersey, Idaho, and Kansas. We deliver care through a system of 30 acute care hospitals, more than 200 sites of care, and over 1,700 providers that are either employed by or affiliated with us(2), as of March 31, 2024.

