Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 113,500 shares, a growth of 46.6% from the July 15th total of 77,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 21.8% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MSD stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.59. The stock had a trading volume of 62,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,376. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $7.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.26.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Announces Dividend

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.59%.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

