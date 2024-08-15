Mountview Estates (LON:MTVW) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9,000.00

Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9,000 ($114.91) and last traded at GBX 9,600 ($122.57), with a volume of 92 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9,600 ($122.57).

Mountview Estates Trading Up 3.1 %

The company has a market cap of £361.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,272.29 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 121.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 9,651.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 9,727.27.

Get Mountview Estates alerts:

Mountview Estates Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 275 ($3.51) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This is a boost from Mountview Estates’s previous dividend of $250.00. Mountview Estates’s payout ratio is currently 7,544.58%.

About Mountview Estates

Mountview Estates P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property trading and investment activities in the United Kingdom. It owns and acquires tenanted residential properties; and sells such properties when it becomes vacant. The company trades in regulated, assured, assured shorthold, and life tenancy residential units, as well as freehold and leasehold ground rent units.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mountview Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountview Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.