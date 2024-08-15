Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) Trading 9.9% Higher

Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 9.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.54 and last traded at $0.50. 824,870 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 126% from the average session volume of 364,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

Muscle Maker Stock Up 9.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $16.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Muscle Maker Company Profile

Muscle Maker, Inc owns, operates, and franchises Muscle Maker Grill, SuperFit Foods meal prep, and Pokemoto Hawaiian Poke restaurants. The company operates a fast-casual restaurant that specializes in preparing protein-based meals featuring chicken, seafood, pasta, hamburgers, wraps, and flat breads, as well as entrée salads and sides, protein shakes, and fruit smoothies.

