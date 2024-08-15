MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) vs. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios (OTCMKTS:ACSAF) Head-To-Head Comparison

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) and ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios (OTCMKTS:ACSAF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.9% of MYR Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.1% of ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of MYR Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MYR Group and ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MYR Group 1.37% 7.65% 3.12% ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MYR Group $3.59 billion 0.47 $90.99 million $5.16 19.38 ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios N/A N/A N/A C$2.27 18.67

This table compares MYR Group and ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

MYR Group has higher revenue and earnings than ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MYR Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for MYR Group and ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MYR Group 0 2 3 0 2.60 ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios 0 0 0 0 N/A

MYR Group currently has a consensus price target of $147.75, indicating a potential upside of 47.76%. Given MYR Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe MYR Group is more favorable than ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios.

Summary

MYR Group beats ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages. This segment serves as a prime contractor to customers, such as investor-owned utilities, cooperatives, private developers, government-funded utilities, independent power producers, independent transmission companies, industrial facility owners, and other contractors. The Commercial and Industrial segment provides a range of services, including design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wiring; and installation of intelligent transportation systems, roadway lighting, and signalization for airports, hospitals, data centers, hotels, stadiums, commercial and industrial facilities, clean energy projects, manufacturing plants, processing facilities, water/waste-water treatment facilities, mining facilities, intelligent transportation systems, roadway lighting, signalization, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure. This segment serves general contractors, commercial and industrial facility owners, governmental agencies, and developers. The company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Thornton, Colorado.

About ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. provides construction and related services in Spain, the United States, Australia, Canada, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company undertakes civil construction activities related to building infrastructure, such as highways, motorways, railways, marine works, airports, residential buildings, and social infrastructures and facilities; data centers, healthcare and educational facilities, airports, sports, and commercial offices; and roads and bridges, dams and water treatment plants, and underground projects. It also offers infrastructure services for railway, transport, communications and technology, energy, resources, water, and defense sectors, as well as maintenance services for buildings, public places, and organizations; mining services. It also engages in the design, construction, and operation of mineral processing plants and associated mining infrastructure; promotion and development of transport concessions; project design, financing, construction, start-up, and operation of concessions; real estate development and management activities; and invests in developing infrastructure projects. In addition, the company provides services for people, such as care for elderly citizens and dependent people. Further, it offers maintenance, cleaning, security, professional energy efficiency, and logistics services. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. was founded in 1997 and is based in Madrid, Spain.

