N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL) CFO Tim James O’brien Sells 11,195 Shares

N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) CFO Tim James O’brien sold 11,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total value of $143,743.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 654,232 shares in the company, valued at $8,400,338.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of N-able stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.80. The stock had a trading volume of 396,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,220. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 91.89 and a beta of 0.47. N-able, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $15.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $119.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.83 million. N-able had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that N-able, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 target price on shares of N-able in a report on Friday, August 9th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NABL. Scalar Gauge Management LLC purchased a new stake in N-able in the second quarter worth $10,650,000. 272 Capital LP bought a new position in shares of N-able in the second quarter worth about $2,988,000. Applied Fundamental Research LLC purchased a new position in N-able in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,306,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in N-able by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 154,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 10,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in N-able by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 164,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 47,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. It provides software platform designed to be an integrated, enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

