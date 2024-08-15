National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Sets New 12-Month High at $6.69

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.69 and last traded at $6.35, with a volume of 54898 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Benchmark reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of National CineMedia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.56.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on National CineMedia

National CineMedia Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $610.34 million, a PE ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.77.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $54.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.87 million. National CineMedia had a net margin of 426.76% and a return on equity of 3.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National CineMedia, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National CineMedia

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,966,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,127,000 after acquiring an additional 537,822 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in National CineMedia by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,336,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after purchasing an additional 187,613 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in National CineMedia by 270.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 208,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 152,251 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About National CineMedia

(Get Free Report)

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.