Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Navigator has a dividend payout ratio of 10.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Navigator to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.5%.

Get Navigator alerts:

Navigator Stock Performance

Shares of NVGS traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.31. 231,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.99. Navigator has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $18.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Navigator ( NYSE:NVGS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Navigator had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $119.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.51 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Navigator will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

NVGS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Navigator in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Navigator from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Navigator in a research report on Thursday.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVGS

About Navigator

(Get Free Report)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. engages in owning and operating a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.