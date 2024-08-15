NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $128.75

NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPEGet Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 128.75 ($1.64) and last traded at GBX 1,662 ($21.22), with a volume of 22621 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,630 ($20.81).

NB Private Equity Partners Trading Up 2.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,629.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,624.26. The company has a market cap of £768.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,613.04 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.03, a quick ratio of 9.48 and a current ratio of 4.29.

NB Private Equity Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a yield of 2.16%. NB Private Equity Partners’s payout ratio is presently 16,086.96%.

Insider Activity at NB Private Equity Partners

In other news, insider Louisa Symington Mills bought 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,606 ($20.51) per share, for a total transaction of £20,075 ($25,632.02). 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NB Private Equity Partners Company Profile

NB Private Equity Partners Limited specializes in private equity fund of funds and co-investments. In fund of fund investments, it invests in private equity fund managed by other sponsors and funds of funds managed by the investment manager. In co-investments, it makes direct investments alongside other sponsors.

