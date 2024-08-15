Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTV)

Equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTV – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 101.22% from the company’s current price.
Artiva Biotherapeutics Price Performance
Shares of ARTV stock opened at $11.43 on Tuesday. Artiva Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $16.00.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Yong-Jun Huh bought 2,083,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,306,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,682,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Yong-Jun Huh acquired 2,083,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $24,999,984.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,306,900 shares in the company, valued at $39,682,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio acquired 416,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,992.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,936,637 shares in the company, valued at $23,239,644. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.
About Artiva Biotherapeutics
Artiva Biotherapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company whose mission is to develop effective, safe and accessible cell therapies for patients with devastating autoimmune diseases and cancers. The company’s lead program includes AlloNK(R). Artiva Biotherapeutics Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.
