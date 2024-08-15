NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

NetSol Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NTWK traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $2.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,834. NetSol Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.88 million, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.71 and a 200 day moving average of $2.68.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.47 million during the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 7.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetSol Technologies

About NetSol Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NetSol Technologies stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in NetSol Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NTWK Free Report ) by 62.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,639 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of NetSol Technologies worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

