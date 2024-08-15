NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
NetSol Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NTWK traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $2.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,834. NetSol Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.88 million, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.71 and a 200 day moving average of $2.68.
NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.47 million during the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 7.33%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetSol Technologies
About NetSol Technologies
NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than NetSol Technologies
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Walmart Stock: Buy the Rip or Wait for the Dip?
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- 3 Stocks to Buy for a Soft Landing, If There Is One
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Why You Shouldn’t Count Out Tencent Music Stock After Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.