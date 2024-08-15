Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Director Sells $1,740,475.10 in Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) Director Gary A. Lyons sold 11,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total transaction of $1,740,475.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 119,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,908,240.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX traded up $1.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $147.77. 720,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,548. The company has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55 and a beta of 0.37. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.63 and a 1 year high of $157.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.88.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $590.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.98 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 16.00%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on NBIX shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $173.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.68.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NBIX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,930,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,673,000 after buying an additional 220,598 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,468,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,790,000 after buying an additional 216,500 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,223,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,959,000 after buying an additional 228,444 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,113,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,703,000 after buying an additional 23,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 934,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,639,000 after buying an additional 13,069 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.