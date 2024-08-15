New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTN) Short Interest Update

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the July 15th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

NYMTN stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,070. New York Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $22.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.51.

New York Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.29%.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

