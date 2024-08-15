New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Now Covered by Janney Montgomery Scott

Stock analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NYMT. UBS Group reduced their price target on New York Mortgage Trust from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New York Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

NASDAQ NYMT opened at $6.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 6.46. New York Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.68.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $387,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,594 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 51,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 289,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 27,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 571,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 12,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

