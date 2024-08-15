NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments trimmed its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 52.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 326,894 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $20,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 35,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 8,949 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 61,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,406 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 42,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.00. 4,620,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,467,534. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $80.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.91 and a 200-day moving average of $67.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NEE

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,697. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.