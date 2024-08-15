NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 10.600-10.800 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 10.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.7 billion-$2.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.7 billion. NICE also updated its FY24 guidance to $10.60-10.80 EPS.
NICE Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ NICE traded up $4.42 on Thursday, hitting $171.20. The company had a trading volume of 741,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,689. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NICE has a 12-month low of $149.54 and a 12-month high of $270.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $171.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.25.
NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.13. NICE had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $659.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NICE will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About NICE
NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.
