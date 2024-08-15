NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.620-2.720 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $676.0 million-$686.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $688.2 million. NICE also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.600-10.800 EPS.
NICE Trading Up 1.8 %
NICE stock traded up $2.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $169.76. The stock had a trading volume of 785,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,973. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. NICE has a 52 week low of $149.54 and a 52 week high of $270.73.
NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.13. NICE had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $659.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.81 million. Analysts forecast that NICE will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.
